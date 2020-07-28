Also available on the NBC app

It's been six weeks since the remains of Lori Vallow's children, J.J. And Tylee, were found on the property of her husband, Chad Daybell. Vallow and Daybell have not been charged with murder, but Vallow remains in jail facing felony charges of conspiracy to destroy or conceal evidence, as well as misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing officers, solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and Daybell has pleaded not guilty to the charges he's facing: deconstruction, concealment and alteration of evidence. Now, a judge has lowered Vallow's bail from $1 million to $150,000 during a recent pretrial conference. Access legal expert Alison Treissl explains why and breaks down what may come next for her case.

