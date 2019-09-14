Why Travis Mills Never 'Ghosted' Girlfriend Madelaine Petsch: 'She's My Biggest Cheerleader'

Also available on the NBC app

Travis Mills is getting real about ghosting! Access Hollywood chatted with the 30-year-old actor and musician about hosting MTV's new series, "Ghosted: Love Gone Missing." Travis spilled all the details on teaming up with "The Bachelorette" alum Rachel Lindsay to help people get closure from past relationships. He also dished about his own romance with "Riverdale" star Madelaine Petsch and revealed why she's his biggest cheerleader. "Ghosted: Love Gone Missing" airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on MTV.

Appearing: