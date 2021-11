Also available on the nbc app

Tom Hanks turned down a chance to go to space with Jeff Bezos for a pretty good reason. The 65-year-old Academy Award winner was on Wednesday's episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and revealed that the Amazon founder offered him a chance to travel to space but, it would cost him 28 million. "I'm doing good, Jimmy, I'm doing good, but I ain't paying 28 million," he said.

