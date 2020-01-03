Why This 'Hot & Heavy' Couple Wants To Squash Norms: Everyone Deserves 'Love Regardless Of Their Size'

Also available on the NBC app

Getting "Hot & Heavy" with mixed-weight couples! Joy and Chris joined Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to chat about starring in the new TLC show "Hot & Heavy." The newly engaged couple explained their hopes for putting their love on full display on the reality show. "I hope girls growing up can have love regardless of their size, they deserve love," Joy said. The three one-hour episodes of "Hot & Heavy" premieres Tuesday, January 7, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

