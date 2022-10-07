Teri Hatcher joined Kit Hoover and Melissa Peterman on "Access Daily" to talk about her new Hallmark movie, "Mid-Love Crisis." Unlike her character in the movie, Teri is NOT dating two guys at the same time. Teri said, "I just don't even date... It's not that I don't want to, it's just not my priority." She continued by saying she is off all of the dating apps because it was "depressing." "Mid-Love Crisis" airs October 9th on the Hallmark Channel.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight