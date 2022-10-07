Main Content

Why Teri Hatcher Has Deleted All Her Dating Apps Even Though She’s Still Single

CLIP10/07/22

Teri Hatcher joined Kit Hoover and Melissa Peterman on "Access Daily" to talk about her new Hallmark movie, "Mid-Love Crisis." Unlike her character in the movie, Teri is NOT dating two guys at the same time. Teri said, "I just don't even date... It's not that I don't want to, it's just not my priority." She continued by saying she is off all of the dating apps because it was "depressing." "Mid-Love Crisis" airs October 9th on the Hallmark Channel.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Teri Hatcher, Mid-Love Crisis, Hallmark Channel, dating apps, date
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.