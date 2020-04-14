Also available on the NBC app

Get ready for your next obsession! Access Hollywood sat down with "Outer Banks" cast members Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey and Madelyn Cline to get the juicy details on Netflix's mysterious, new teen drama set on North Carolina's idyllic beaches. Chase explained that the series is extremely relatable and honest. "It's very organic," he said. "It's very fly on the wall, kinda docuseries-style shot, so [there are] a lot of moments on the show where it gets very intense or very comedic, and you're like, 'Am I supposed to be here? Like, am I supposed to be this intimate with these conversations?'" The show also tackles the typical adolescent growing pains that come with friendships, family and romantic relationships. "Outer Banks" premieres Wednesday, April 15, on Netflix.

