Taylor Swift is going back to the beginning! The singer confirmed that she's been busy in the studio as she virtually accepted the 2020 American Music Award for Artist of the Year. She said, "The reason I'm not there tonight is I'm actually re-recording all of my old music in the studio where we originally recorded it. So, it's been amazing, and I can't wait for you to hear it." It was an extra-special evening for the pop star who also took home trophies for Favorite Music Video and Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist.

