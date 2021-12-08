Main Content

Why Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Haven't Eloped After Canceling Wedding Twice

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams will "eventually" tie the knot! While chatting with Access Hollywood, the couple gave an update on their wedding plans after having to postpone twice due to the pandemic. Sarah revealed she plans on having multiple bridal looks when their wedding finally happens and shared if they would ever just elope. Plus, the two talked about their partnership with Petco to host a Facebook Live holiday shopping event.

