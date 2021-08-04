Also available on the nbc app

At the red carpet premiere of "Free Guy," Ryan Reynolds chatted with Access Hollywood about his new flick and revealed that there are so many "easter eggs" throughout the movie. Ryan also talked about recently celebrating his first date anniversary with wife Blake Lively and noted that it took him "so long" to get out of the friend zone with Blake. "I'm terrible at making moves, I'm terrible at reading the room in that way ... it's probably why it took my so long to get out of the friend zone (with Blake). I was slowly chipping away," he joked. Plus, Ryan opened up on the importance of being a mental health advocate. "Free Guy" is set to hit theaters Aug. 13.

