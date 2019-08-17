Why Rihanna's Biggest Fashion Risks Make Her The Ultimate Style Rule-Breaker

Also available on the NBC app

No one does it better than Rihanna! Access Hollywood breaks down why the music superstar and beauty mogul's fashion risks always pay off in a way they couldn't for anyone else. From wearing lingerie over jeans, heels at the airport and even head-to-toe leather in the middle of summer, the Fenty entrepreneur is the ultimate style rule-breaker and we just can't get enough of her one-of-a-kind choices.

