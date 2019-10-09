Why Rihanna Turned Down The Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'I Just Couldn't Be A Sellout'

Also available on the NBC app

Rihanna has finally confirmed why she turned down the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The multihyphenate mogul got real about her reasoning in Vogue's November 2019 issue, admitting that the decision was in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. "I couldn't dare do that," she said of the performance. "For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn't be a sellout." Rihanna's comments follow the NFL's high-profile partnership with Jay-Z and her current record label, Roc Nation.

