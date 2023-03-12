Main Content

Why Rihanna Performing At 2023 Oscars Means So Much To 'Black Panther' Star Danai Gurira

CLIP03/12/23

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star Danai Gurira spoke with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover at the 2023 Academy Awards and she shared her excitement for Rihanna's performance of the hit song, "Lift Me Up," from the hit Marvel film. "The beauty of it is that it was created by [Rihanna] to tribute to Chadwick and the beauty of that culminating to this performance tonight, it means a tremendous deal to me," Danai shared.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Danai Gurira, Rihanna, Black Panther, celebrity, actress, Oscars, oscars 2023, award show, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.