"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star Danai Gurira spoke with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover at the 2023 Academy Awards and she shared her excitement for Rihanna's performance of the hit song, "Lift Me Up," from the hit Marvel film. "The beauty of it is that it was created by [Rihanna] to tribute to Chadwick and the beauty of that culminating to this performance tonight, it means a tremendous deal to me," Danai shared.

