Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on Access Daily to talk about their rescheduled upcoming tour and their friendship. When asked if their kids joined them on tour, Ricky and Enrique both said they had to leave the little ones at home, but Ricky's teenage twins are lucky enough to come along for the ride. Tickets are on sale now for their North American tour that’ runs from September 25 – November 20th.

