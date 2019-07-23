Why R. Kelly's Crisis Manager Is Stepping Down After Explosive Interview

Also available on the NBC app

R. Kelly's now-former crisis manager Darrell Johnson made headlines for resigning shortly after telling Gayle King on "CBS This Morning" that he would not leave his daughter alone with "anyone accused of pedophilia," but he tells Access there's more to the story. Johnson sets the record straight and explains that his decision to step down had nothing to do with the interview and he maintains his belief that Kelly is innocent of his alleged crimes.

