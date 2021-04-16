Also available on the nbc app

On April 17, the royal family will gather at St. George’s chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle for the funeral of Prince Philip, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 99. Attendees include his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry. Due to pandemic restrictions, the guest list was restricted to just 30 from the originally planned 800. In the UK, only people from the same household can sit together, so the queen will be forced to sit alone. On Friday, mourners descended on Windsor to pay their respects ahead of the service.

Appearing: