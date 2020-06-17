Also available on the nbc app

Queen Elizabeth's health continues to take priority amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. The 94-year-old monarch is unlikely to make any public appearances or return to Buckingham Palace until fall at the earliest. A royal source told The Sunday Times, "The Queen won't do anything which goes against the advice of people in her age category and she's going to take all the appropriate advice." Meanwhile, Prince William and Prince Charles both attended their first public engagements since the crisis on June 16 after government officials began easing lockdown restrictions across the UK.

