Why Princess Eugenie's Engagement Ring Is More 'Rare' Than Kate Middleton's

Dwyane Wade Gets Honest About Zion Becoming ‘Who She Now’ Is: 'Nothing Changes In My Love'
CLIP 12/20/19
Princess Eugenie's engagement ring is so stunning & is rare for an interesting reason. The royal's pink stone is a padparadscha sapphire, according to expert Kathryn Money who recently spoke with Yahoo! Lifestyle. We estimate that the center stone is a 3-carat oval brilliant padparadscha sapphire, surrounded by pear and round diamonds totaling about two and a half to three carats," she told the publication.