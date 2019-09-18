Why Princess Eugenie's Engagement Ring Is More 'Rare' Than Kate Middleton's

Also available on the NBC app

Princess Eugenie's engagement ring is so stunning & is rare for an interesting reason. The royal's pink stone is a padparadscha sapphire, according to expert Kathryn Money who recently spoke with Yahoo! Lifestyle. We estimate that the center stone is a 3-carat oval brilliant padparadscha sapphire, surrounded by pear and round diamonds totaling about two and a half to three carats," she told the publication.

Appearing: