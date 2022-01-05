Also available on the nbc app

Princess Charlotte isn't encouraged to have a best friend at school! According to British Journalist Jane Moore, the prep school the young royal attends has specific rules when it comes to the classroom. On ITV's "Loose Women" Jane revealed some insider knowledge about Thomas's Battersea. "There are signs everywhere saying be kind, that's the ethos of the school. They don't encourage you to have best friends," she said.

