Princess Beatrice's wedding has reportedly been thrown into chaos due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to The Telegraph, the bride-to-be's May 29th nuptials to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi might be derailed by the outbreak amid fears of a full lockdown in the United Kingdom similar to Italy. A royal insider told the British newspaper, "Although there's no suggestion that Italy will remain on lockdown until the end of May, obviously the whole thing does cast doubt over the guest list." The situation has also reduced the likelihood of Prince Philip's attendance at the ceremony. The 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh has reportedly been in a "state of self-imposed isolation" at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate during the public health crisis.

