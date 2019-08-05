Also available on the NBC app

The royal family is facing social media scrutiny yet again, this time over Prince William and Kate Middleton's birthday post for Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wished their sister-in-law a happy 38th on Aug. 4 with a cute Instagram photo of the Fab Four and Prince Charles, but some followers thought Meghan wasn't given the solo recognition she deserved. However, others applauded William and Kate for being "a class act" after Meghan and Prince Harry didn't give Prince William the same attention on his birthday weeks earlier.

