Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal bombshell left fans in shock, but was it really a surprise? E! News Chief Correspondent and royal expert Melanie Bromley breaks down the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step back from senior royal duties, telling Access Hollywood how their partnership laid a foundation for them to carve a path for themselves as a boundary-breaking royal couple from the very beginning. How will this affect their 8-month-old son, Archie, and what's their next step?

Appearing: