New details about Prince William and Prince Harry's rift have come to light. PEOPLE magazine published an excerpt from historian Robert Lacey's book "Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult," in which the author reveals more claims about the pair's clash over Meghan Markle. The confrontation between the brothers reportedly took place in late 2016 or early 2017 when William allegedly raised his doubts to Harry by expressing concern for the former "Suits" actress. Lacey writes, "Harry could not help but wonder whether Wills was really concerned about his personal happiness — or whether he was, once again and as per usual, thinking about the makeup and fortunes of 'The Firm' whose boss he would become one day? The response from Harry was a brusque and offended pushback."

