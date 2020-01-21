Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry broke his silence on his and Meghan Markle's royal exit deal with the Queen, revealing in a charity dinner speech that it brought him "great sadness" to step down from official duties because he was hoping to continue serving the monarchy without public funding. NBC News Senior International Correspondent Keir Simmons tells Access Hollywood why the agreement Harry and Meghan reached with the monarchy is stricter than they'd hoped. Meanwhile, the mood in England appears to be mixed as citizens share their thoughts on the groundbreaking development.

