Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reflecting on making memories that will last a lifetime. The royal couple looked back on their 10-day African tour in a heartwarming Instagram post, sharing how their excursion across South Africa, Botswana, Angola and Malawi was 15,000 miles of eye-opening travel. "They witnessed the great partnership between the UK and Africa, met local community groups, leaders, and youth and elders, who all imparted knowledge and inspiration," the post read in part. The Sussexes also accomplished quite a bit, from launching new environmental projects and education initiatives to honoring the legacy of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. And of course, baby Archie made a very memorable impression on Archbishop Desmond Tutu!

