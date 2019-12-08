Why Nikki Bella Loves Showcasing Her and Artem Chigvintsev's Romance

Also available on the NBC app

Nikki Bella is proud of her man! At the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, the "Total Bellas" star told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles why she loves posting couples photos of her and boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev all over social media. "When I showcase us, it's almost like posting a positive quote, because we're just really happy … I think he's just the cutest thing in the world," she gushed. Plus, Artem tells Access why he loves that Nikki and twin sister Brie Bella are a "two-for-one" deal – which his girlfriend hilariously takes to a dirty level!

