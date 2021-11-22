Main Content

NKOTB have a big night at the 2021 American Music Awards! The 90s boyband chatted with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about teaming up with New Edition for a performance at the annual award show. "Those guys are our idols. There's no New Kids without New Edition ...to be able to share the stage with them is amazing," Donnie Wahlberg shared. Plus, the guys reveal which 90s trends they hope don't make a comeback.

