Why Mindy Kaling Wouldn't Write A Show About Motherhood: 'Right Now I'm Just Getting By'

Mindy Kaling is a busy working mom. The 42-year-old co-created a new series for HBO Max alongside writer and co-creator, Justin Noble. The pair told Access Hollywood what makes "The Sex Lives of College Girls" stand out. Mindy also revealed if she would ever do a show about motherhood and reacted to BJ Novak's photo being used on product ads without his knowledge. "The Sex Lives of College Girls" premieres on HBO Max Nov. 18.

