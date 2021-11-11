Also available on the nbc app

Mindy Kaling is a busy working mom. The 42-year-old co-created a new series for HBO Max alongside writer and co-creator, Justin Noble. The pair told Access Hollywood what makes "The Sex Lives of College Girls" stand out. Mindy also revealed if she would ever do a show about motherhood and reacted to BJ Novak's photo being used on product ads without his knowledge. "The Sex Lives of College Girls" premieres on HBO Max Nov. 18.

