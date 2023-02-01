Meredith Marks is speaking her truth. On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap" Meredith breaks down "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" reunion. Meredith explains why she hasn't made amends with former bestie Lisa Marlow and reveals if she still supports Jen Shah after her prison sentence. "Obviously, it's bad but she's a human being. I hope she does what she needs to do to make it right … and that's that. She's still a human being," she said in part.

