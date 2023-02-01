Main Content

Why Meredith Marks Won't 'Ice Out' Jen Shah After Prison Sentence: 'She's A Human Being'

CLIP02/01/23

Meredith Marks is speaking her truth. On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap" Meredith breaks down "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" reunion. Meredith explains why she hasn't made amends with former bestie Lisa Marlow and reveals if she still supports Jen Shah after her prison sentence. "Obviously, it's bad but she's a human being. I hope she does what she needs to do to make it right … and that's that. She's still a human being," she said in part.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Meredith Marks, Bravo, rhoslc
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.