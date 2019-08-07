Why Meghan Markle Wore Her $15K Cartier Wedding Earrings For Archie’s Christening

Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle is totally cool with re-wearing her fave accessories! The royals celebrated her son's christening by donning some sparkly studs that she rocked on her wedding day last year. The $15K Cartier diamond and white gold earrings were a special nod to her marriage to Prince William and the birth of her first son. Meghan choose to rock the studs again amid receiving backlash for overspending on her clothes.

Appearing: