Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have walked away from the monarchy, but their son could be forced to follow a longstanding royal rule if and when he decides to get married. Though the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act removed the requirement for royals seventh in line to the throne and below to get marriage permission from the reigning monarch, Archie would still technically be subject to the law once Prince Charles becomes King because he'd be bumped back up to sixth place – unless his cousins have children before he does.

