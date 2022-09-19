Main Content

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were standing side-by-side at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday, but their two children were noticeably absent. When Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were already in Europe for a series of charity events, without their two kids—3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet. The royal couple then stayed in the U.K. to attend several services honoring the late monarch and to go to her funeral on Monday. Another possible reason Archie and Lilibet were not at the event—they were likely deemed too young to join the rest of the family at the funeral.

