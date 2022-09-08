Main Content

Why Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Aren't With Royal Family Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are sending their love from afar. The royal family traveled to Balmoral to be by Queen Elizabeth's side as she passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, with the exception of Prince William and Prince Harry's respective wives. Dailymail.com's Femail Editor, Charlie Lankston, explained to Access Hollywood why Kate and Meghan are not with the royal family amid the monarch's death and revealed what can be expected from the queen's funeral.

