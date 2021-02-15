Tiffany Haddish Addresses Rumors That She Might Replace Ellen DeGeneres’s As A Talk Show Host
CLIP 05/20/21
Main Content
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently announced that they are expecting their second child and now Style Journalist and “HRH: So Many Thoughts On Royal Style” author Elizabeth Holmes is breaking down the Duchess of Sussex’s pregnancy announcement style. She also explains the symbolism of the tree behind the couple and why their announcement this time around was so different than when they shared their news of expecting Archie.