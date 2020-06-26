Also available on the NBC app

Mark Cuban joined Access Daily hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans to chat about the return of the NBA amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Mark talked about how the organization is creating a safe "bubble" in Orlando for the teams, including having “piped in” fan sounds. Mark also got candid about dropping his NBA title as Dallas Mavericks' "owner" to "proprietor" after he chatted with Pharrell Williams.

