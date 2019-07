Also available on the NBC app

Mark Consuelos isn't deeply in the loop when it comes to the love lives of his twentysomething "Riverdale" co-stars. In an interview on "Radio Andy," the actor revealed that he doesn't give relationship advice to Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse and the rest of the gang, and his reasoning for staying out of it has to do with his own days growing up and falling in love on a TV set.

Appearing: