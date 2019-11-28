Why Lori Loughlin 'Really' Needs To Testify In College Admissions Scandal (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Lori Loughlin's next court date in the college admissions scandal has been set for January, and it sounds like she's pulling all the stops to stay out of prison. Attorney Misty Marris walks All Access through the latest developments in the "Fuller House" star's legal saga, including why Marris believes Loughlin "really" needs to testify from a "strategy perspective" and how her lawyers are likely prepping her with "intense" mock trials.

