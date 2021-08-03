Laura Prepon knows the struggle of being a mother. The mother of two joined Kit Hoover and Carson Kressley on Access Daily to talk about her newborn baby and how her new book is aiming to help others through motherhood. The “Orange Is The New Black” star said, “I’m realizing that when I go and search for something and I can’t find it, I kind of just do it. I kind of just create it because I think to myself, ‘If I’m struggling with this, I can’t be alone in this. There has to be other people who are having the same things.’ And that was my imputes for writing ‘You and I As Mothers’ because I felt like, you know, a lot of women were struggling with the same things.” Laura has also started a new line of PrepOn cookware which is available now on the HSN website.

