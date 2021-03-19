Also available on the nbc app

Time to break down some celebrity wills! The late Larry King left this world with a poorly handwritten will making it complicated for his wife Shawn King to get what she claims to be her fair share of his estate. Attorney Danielle Mayoras appeared on All Access to say that while handwritten wills are not uncommon, Shawn King might have a fighting chance to claim her stake because she claims that Larry King may not have been mentally competent to change his will at such a late stage in his life.

Appearing: