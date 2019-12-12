Why Lamar Odom And Fiancée Sabrina Parr Won't Have Sex Again Until Marriage

Also available on the NBC app

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr have put a hold on physical intimacy. The bride-to-be revealed to Hollywood Life that she and her fiancé won't have sex again until after they're married, explaining that Lamar's newfound religious devotion and addiction recovery has inspired them to make "a great sacrifice to God" through abstinence. The couple announced their engagement on Nov. 11 after four months of dating and don't have a wedding date in mind just yet, but Sabrina hinted that she and Lamar might walk down the aisle sooner rather than later.

Appearing: