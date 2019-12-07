Why Kristen Bell Wanted To Bring 'Veronica Mars' Back For Her Daughters

Also available on the NBC app

Kristen Bell is back on the case in Neptune, and Marshmallows couldn't be happier. The "Veronica Mars" star welcomes Access to the set of Hulu's upcoming revival of her beloved series, and explains the heartwarming reason she is excited to introduce her title character to a new generation – including her two young daughters. Plus, Kristen recalls just how unprepared she was when the original "Veronica Mars" launched her to stardom back in 2004.

