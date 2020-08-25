Also available on the NBC app

Kevin Hart is the latest in a long line of celebrities to reveal he was diagnosed with COVID-19, but he was actually one of the first to do so. During a standup set at Dave Chappelle's "An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair" comedy show in Yellow Springs, Ohio, Hart reportedly told the crowd he tested positive for the coronavirus months ago. He joked to the crowd, per Page Six, "The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am."

