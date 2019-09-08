Why Kevin Costner Thinks Meghan Markle Should Never Act Again

Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle may have traded in her role on "Suits" to be the Duchess of Sussex, but will she ever return to acting? Kevin Costner shared his opinion on ITV's "Lorraine," saying he believes she should think twice before getting back in front of the camera now that she's tied the knot. "That's why I'm not married to an actress – I don't want to see my wife kissing somebody," he said. Along with Kevin's comments, Access Hollywood breaks down other major royal news, including Princess Charlotte's recent viral moment at the King's Cup regatta. Plus, Jameela Jamil tells Access about her phone call with Meghan and Prince Harry – and why she missed their call three times in a row!

