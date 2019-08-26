Why Kate Middleton's Sapphire Engagement Ring Could Have Gone To Meghan Markle

Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry reportedly played a major role in Prince William's engagement. A source told The Daily Star that Princess Diana's sons each got to choose a keepsake from her belongings following her death in 1997. The royal insider revealed, "William picked her Cartier watch and Harry picked her sapphire and diamond engagement ring." But the Duke of Sussex eventually gave up the ring for his older brother when he was ready to pop the question to Kate Middleton.

