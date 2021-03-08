Main Content

Why Kate Middleton’s Public Image Has Always Been Protected Over Meghan Markle’s, Per Royal Expert

CLIP03/08/21

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey sparked dozens of questions from the millions of people who watched the two-hour special. Royal expert Kinsey Schofield from To Di For Daily revealed to Access Hollywood why she believes that Buckingham Palace may have covered up the story about Kate Middleton making Meghan Markle cry ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry. She also says she has a suspicion that the person who allegedly made comments about Archie’s skin tone will soon be revealed.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.