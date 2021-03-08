Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey sparked dozens of questions from the millions of people who watched the two-hour special. Royal expert Kinsey Schofield from To Di For Daily revealed to Access Hollywood why she believes that Buckingham Palace may have covered up the story about Kate Middleton making Meghan Markle cry ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry. She also says she has a suspicion that the person who allegedly made comments about Archie’s skin tone will soon be revealed.

