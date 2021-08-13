Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Why John Cena Tries Not To Define His Personality

CLIP08/13/21
Also available on the nbc app

Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles chatted with John Cena about his new film "Vacation Friends," and she asked him about the balance between his sage Twitter presence and his unfiltered attitude onscreen. John said that while some parts of him are reserved, he's also a free spirit in other ways. He added that he tries not to classify himself and his personality so that he doesn’t lean into his own biases. "Vacation Friends" premieres on Hulu, Disney Plus and Star streaming platforms on Aug. 27.

Appearing:
Tags: John Cena, vacation friends, movie, comedy, celebrity
S0 E07 minHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.