Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles chatted with John Cena about his new film "Vacation Friends," and she asked him about the balance between his sage Twitter presence and his unfiltered attitude onscreen. John said that while some parts of him are reserved, he's also a free spirit in other ways. He added that he tries not to classify himself and his personality so that he doesn’t lean into his own biases. "Vacation Friends" premieres on Hulu, Disney Plus and Star streaming platforms on Aug. 27.

