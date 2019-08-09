Why Jimmy Kimmel Isn't Afraid To Talk About Mass Shootings On Late Night

Also available on the NBC app

Jimmy Kimmel is one of many late night personalities that doesn't shy away from talking about important topics. The ABC star told Access Hollywood that he "dreads" having to discuss "horrible" national tragedies, like last weekend's deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, but he nonetheless knows it's important to not ignore what's going on. Jimmy also reacted to the Television Academy's decision to not have a host at the 2019 Emmy Awards – and joked that his memorable two-year run hosting the 2017 and 2018 Oscars "ruined everything."

