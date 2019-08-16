Why Jennifer Lopez's Epic Birthday Gift For Alex Rodriguez Is Even Cooler Than You Thought

Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are now both riding in style thanks to the superstar's birthday gift for her baseball legend fiancé. A-Rod showed off the vintage Ford Bronco he scored for his 44th, giving fans a peek at him and JLo hitting the road in his personalized new wheels. Though Alex wowed Jen with a $140,000 custom Porsche for her big 5-0 weeks earlier, she might have outdone him with her one-of-a kind present! What makes the 1976 Bronco so special?!

