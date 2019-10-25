Why Jennifer Garner Keeps Her Kids Off Instagram: 'I Don't See Anything Positive For You Out There'

Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Garner isn't letting her children get involved in the world of social media just yet. While chatting with Katie Couric on her "Next Question" podcast, the "Camping" actress opened up about her stance on children and teens – including her three kids, 13-year-old Violet, 10-year-old Seraphina and 7-year-old Samuel – joining Instagram. "I worry about all kids having to deal with this new pressure. My daughter's at an all-girls school, and it's such a huge problem," she said. Jennifer said she tells her daughter, "When you can show me studies that say teenage girls are happier using Instagram than not, then we can have the conversation."

Appearing: