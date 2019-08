Also available on the NBC app

Jade Roper had to miss out on Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's wedding, but she dressed the part anyway! The new mom of two was bummed to skip out on her fellow "Bachelor" Nation pals' big day, but husband Tanner Tolbert explained their sudden change of plans and the cute way Jade did her best to be a bridesmaid in spirit. She wasn't the only one absent from the bridal party, though!

