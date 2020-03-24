Also available on the nbc app

Oprah Winfrey is getting candid about quarantine life. The 66-year-old spoke with Oprah Magazine’s Arianna David, revealing that her longtime partner Stedman Graham is currently quarantined in the guest house amid the coronavirus pandemic. Oprah chatted about why it is so important for Stedman, who doesn’t have the virus, to keep a safe social distance, revealing she has a pre-existing medical condition.

